FibroGen (FGEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $24.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.07 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 134.66% and a negative return on equity of 58.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect FibroGen to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get FibroGen alerts:

Shares of FibroGen stock opened at $13.15 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average of $16.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 0.96. FibroGen has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $57.21.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kearns, Jr. sold 13,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $151,698.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Thane Wettig acquired 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.53 per share, for a total transaction of $35,743.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

FGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on FibroGen from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James upgraded FibroGen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on FibroGen from $32.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of FibroGen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of FibroGen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.56.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

Further Reading: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.