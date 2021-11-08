Financial Analysis: Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO)

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) and MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

66.3% of Occidental Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of MV Oil Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Occidental Petroleum shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Occidental Petroleum and MV Oil Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Occidental Petroleum $16.26 billion 1.92 -$14.83 billion ($3.91) -8.55 MV Oil Trust $6.79 million 14.50 $5.64 million N/A N/A

MV Oil Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Occidental Petroleum.

Risk and Volatility

Occidental Petroleum has a beta of 2.32, suggesting that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MV Oil Trust has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Occidental Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.1%. MV Oil Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 17.1%. Occidental Petroleum pays out -1.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. MV Oil Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. MV Oil Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Occidental Petroleum and MV Oil Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Occidental Petroleum -26.10% -10.45% -1.16% MV Oil Trust N/A N/A 47.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Occidental Petroleum and MV Oil Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Occidental Petroleum 4 4 13 1 2.50 MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus target price of $32.23, suggesting a potential downside of 3.57%. Given Occidental Petroleum’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Occidental Petroleum is more favorable than MV Oil Trust.

Summary

Occidental Petroleum beats MV Oil Trust on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas. The Chemical segment manufactures and markets basic chemicals and vinyls. The Midstream and Marketing segment purchases, markets, gathers, processes, transports and stores oil, condensate, natural gas liquids, natural gas, carbon dioxide, and power. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

MV Oil Trust is a close-ended investment trust. It engages in acquiring and holding a term net profits interest for the benefit of the trust unitholders. The company was founded on August 3, 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.