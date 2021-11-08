Financial Comparison: Ayro (AYRO) versus Its Competitors

Ayro (NASDAQ: AYRO) is one of 36 publicly-traded companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Ayro to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Ayro and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ayro 0 0 0 0 N/A Ayro Competitors 211 632 717 32 2.36

As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 17.15%. Given Ayro’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Ayro has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ayro and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Ayro $1.60 million -$10.76 million -4.15 Ayro Competitors $3.72 billion $380.23 million -4.53

Ayro’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Ayro. Ayro is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Risk and Volatility

Ayro has a beta of 3.81, meaning that its stock price is 281% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ayro’s peers have a beta of 1.39, meaning that their average stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.0% of Ayro shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.7% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of Ayro shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.6% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Ayro and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ayro -835.12% -32.77% -31.04% Ayro Competitors -85.50% -65.87% -10.16%

Summary

Ayro peers beat Ayro on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

About Ayro

AYRO, Inc. engages in the design of compact electric fleet solutions for use within urban and short-haul markets. It offers the AYRO 311 and Club Car 411 models. The company was founded on May 19, 2016 and is headquartered in Round Rock, TX.

