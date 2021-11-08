Financial Comparison: Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) & Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO)

Lumos Pharma (NASDAQ:LUMO) and Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Lumos Pharma and Neptune Wellness Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lumos Pharma 0 0 5 0 3.00 Neptune Wellness Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50

Lumos Pharma currently has a consensus target price of $28.80, indicating a potential upside of 202.84%. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a consensus target price of $1.25, indicating a potential upside of 142.48%. Given Lumos Pharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Lumos Pharma is more favorable than Neptune Wellness Solutions.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.6% of Lumos Pharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.4% of Neptune Wellness Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.9% of Lumos Pharma shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Lumos Pharma has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neptune Wellness Solutions has a beta of 2.27, meaning that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Lumos Pharma and Neptune Wellness Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lumos Pharma N/A -24.98% -22.46% Neptune Wellness Solutions -344.98% -74.86% -58.05%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lumos Pharma and Neptune Wellness Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lumos Pharma $170,000.00 467.50 -$5.66 million ($3.29) -2.89 Neptune Wellness Solutions $35.45 million 2.43 -$126.68 million ($0.70) -0.74

Lumos Pharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Neptune Wellness Solutions. Lumos Pharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Neptune Wellness Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Lumos Pharma beats Neptune Wellness Solutions on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Lumos Pharma Company Profile

Lumos Pharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for rare diseases. Its product includes LUM-201, an oral growth hormone stimulating small molecule for the treatment of pediatric growth hormone deficiency (PGHD). The company was founded on June 4, 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc., a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils. Its custom formulations are available in various delivery forms, such as softgels, liquid solutions, nutritional emulsions, and chewables. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

