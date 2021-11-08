Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) Insider Acquires A$38,871.00 in Stock

Finbar Group Limited (ASX:FRI) insider Ken Yew (Ronald) Chan purchased 46,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.84 ($0.60) per share, for a total transaction of A$38,871.00 ($27,765.00).

Ken Yew (Ronald) Chan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Ken Yew (Ronald) Chan acquired 3,725 shares of Finbar Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.83 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$3,091.75 ($2,208.39).

On Monday, October 25th, Ken Yew (Ronald) Chan acquired 35,920 shares of Finbar Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.86 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$30,855.28 ($22,039.49).

On Wednesday, October 20th, Ken Yew (Ronald) Chan acquired 16,915 shares of Finbar Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.85 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$14,428.50 ($10,306.07).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.46.

Finbar Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops and invests in properties in Australia. It develops medium to high density residential buildings and commercial properties, as well as rents its properties in Western Australia. The company was incorporated in 1984 and is based in East Perth, Australia.

