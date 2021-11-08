First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Shares Sold by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC lowered its holdings in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 54.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 842,684 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,023,855 shares during the period. First BanCorp. makes up 4.8% of X Square Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $10,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,179,680 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,222,000 after acquiring an additional 150,064 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,645,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $174,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950,287 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,259,191 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,609,000 after acquiring an additional 120,843 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,764,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,383,000 after acquiring an additional 888,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in First BanCorp. by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,338,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,588,000 after acquiring an additional 216,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 10,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total value of $149,406.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $14.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. First BanCorp. has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $14.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.62.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 27.97% and a return on equity of 12.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First BanCorp. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This is an increase from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 23.33%.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

See Also: CD Ladder

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP).

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.