First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $72.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust traded as high as $60.23 and last traded at $59.79, with a volume of 8426 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.75.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FR. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays started coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.64.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blackstone Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $276,961,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,272,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $484,278,000 after acquiring an additional 3,113,097 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2,444.6% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,379,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,036,000 after buying an additional 1,325,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 258.6% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,662,000 after buying an additional 1,186,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,037,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,668,000 after buying an additional 1,108,366 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.19% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.06%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

