First Majestic Silver Corp. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.16 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) – Analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for First Majestic Silver in a research note issued on Friday, November 5th. Cormark analyst R. Gray forecasts that the mining company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for First Majestic Silver’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.06). First Majestic Silver had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.48%.

AG has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Majestic Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities lowered their target price on First Majestic Silver from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of First Majestic Silver stock opened at $13.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.47 and a beta of 0.92. First Majestic Silver has a fifty-two week low of $9.62 and a fifty-two week high of $24.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.15.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AG. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in First Majestic Silver by 113.2% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,951 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in First Majestic Silver in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $172,000. 29.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0049 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. First Majestic Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.33%.

About First Majestic Silver

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine.

