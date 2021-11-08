First National Bank Of Dennison Ohio The (OTC:FIDS) Plans Dividend of $0.60

First National Bank Of Dennison Ohio The (OTC:FIDS) declared a dividend on Friday, October 29th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.60 per share on Wednesday, December 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

OTC FIDS opened at $32.05 on Monday. First National Bank Of Dennison Ohio The has a 1-year low of $32.05 and a 1-year high of $33.00.

Featured Article: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for First National Bank Of Dennison Ohio The Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First National Bank Of Dennison Ohio The and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.