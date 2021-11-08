First Savings Financial Group, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share (NASDAQ:FSFG)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for First Savings Financial Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.66. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for First Savings Financial Group’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 15.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Savings Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

FSFG stock opened at $27.82 on Monday. First Savings Financial Group has a 1-year low of $19.42 and a 1-year high of $29.98. The company has a market cap of $198.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lynch & Associates IN boosted its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 194.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lynch & Associates IN now owns 156,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 103,000 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC increased its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 45.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 78,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after buying an additional 24,261 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC raised its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 9.1% during the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 44,422 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,687 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 200.0% during the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 28,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 18,800 shares during the period. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 525.1% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 27,584 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 23,171 shares during the last quarter. 9.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. First Savings Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 11.65%.

About First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as a savings and loans holding company for First Savings Bank FSB, a federally chartered savings bank. The firm operates as a community-oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to consumers and businesses in its primary market area.

