First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 49,123 Shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 45.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 156,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,123 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in SPX were worth $9,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SPX during the first quarter worth $851,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in SPX by 11.4% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in SPX during the first quarter worth $205,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in SPX during the first quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in SPX by 6.5% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SPXC opened at $66.29 on Monday. SPX Co. has a one year low of $43.04 and a one year high of $67.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.27.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). SPX had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that SPX Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $541,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on SPXC shares. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.50.

About SPX

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

