First Trust Advisors LP Has $7.87 Million Position in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 377,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,961 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $7,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,760,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,412,813,000 after buying an additional 978,986 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kimco Realty by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,194,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $796,347,000 after buying an additional 172,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kimco Realty by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,901,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $519,202,000 after buying an additional 1,450,905 shares during the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd raised its position in Kimco Realty by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 19,180,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $399,907,000 after buying an additional 5,676,364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,936,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,322,000 after buying an additional 73,544 shares during the last quarter. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kimco Realty in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Barclays initiated coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.04.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $24.34 on Monday. Kimco Realty Corp has a 12 month low of $10.17 and a 12 month high of $24.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average of $21.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.50.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.61. Kimco Realty had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 37.93%. The company had revenue of $368.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.56%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

