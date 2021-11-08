First Trust Advisors LP Lowers Stock Holdings in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV)

First Trust Advisors LP reduced its position in Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,069 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.58% of Universal worth $8,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UVV. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Universal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Universal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Universal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Universal from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of UVV opened at $50.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.95. Universal Co. has a 1-year low of $40.34 and a 1-year high of $60.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.18%.

Universal Company Profile

Universal Corp. engages as a business-to-business agro-products supplier to consumer product manufacturers that sources and processes leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients. It operates its business through the following segments: Tobacco Operations and Ingredients Operations. The Tobacco Operations segment activities involves in selecting, procuring, processing, packing, storing, shipping, and financing leaf tobacco for sale to, or for the account of, manufacturers of consumer tobacco products throughout the world.

