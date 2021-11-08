First Trust Advisors LP Sells 31,162 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 32.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 64,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,162 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $8,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Hoylecohen LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 45,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 45.0% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 8.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 131,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,994,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Simon Property Group alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ acquired 512,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SPG shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Simon Property Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.22.

NYSE SPG opened at $170.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.46. The company has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.64 and a 12 month high of $170.91.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.70). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 41.00% and a return on equity of 53.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.86%.

Simon Property Group Company Profile

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG).

Receive News & Ratings for Simon Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simon Property Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.