First Trust Advisors LP Sells 33,163 Shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its position in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 185,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,163 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.32% of Vista Outdoor worth $8,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Vista Outdoor by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,800,000 after buying an additional 141,700 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 63,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 34,701 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,239 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VSTO opened at $46.00 on Monday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.07 and a twelve month high of $48.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.63. Vista Outdoor had a return on equity of 42.35% and a net margin of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Aegis boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.82.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

