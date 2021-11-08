First Trust Advisors LP Sells 75,337 Shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY)

First Trust Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,337 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned approximately 0.17% of Valley National Bancorp worth $9,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VLY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $264,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 6.3% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 27.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 45,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,966 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.9% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,949,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,786,000 after purchasing an additional 17,082 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Valley National Bancorp in the first quarter worth approximately $290,000. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

VLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Valley National Bancorp from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded shares of Valley National Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

VLY stock opened at $14.40 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 1.21. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $14.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.19 and its 200 day moving average is $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 10.63%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.83%.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

