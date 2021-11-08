First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sets New 12-Month High at $106.00

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $106.00 and last traded at $104.77, with a volume of 837 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $104.42.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.38.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.224 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 84.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 6.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 0.8% in the third quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 28,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 5.0% in the third quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 60.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

About First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID)

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

