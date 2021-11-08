First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 9.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,932 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,503 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 64.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,425,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506,572 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,920,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,269,000 after purchasing an additional 884,855 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,741,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,313,000 after purchasing an additional 304,820 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,448,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,575,000 after purchasing an additional 230,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,290,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,699,000 after purchasing an additional 266,987 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Shares of RDVY opened at $51.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.57. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a one year low of $34.28 and a one year high of $51.59.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.