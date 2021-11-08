FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-2.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.55. FirstEnergy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.300-$2.500 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Shares of NYSE FE traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.75. 141,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,605,213. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.75. FirstEnergy has a twelve month low of $26.17 and a twelve month high of $39.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.32.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 17.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.85%.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

