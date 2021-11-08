Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Boothbay Fund Management LLC

Boothbay Fund Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FISV. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Fiserv by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,482,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,961,777,000 after buying an additional 1,433,356 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,418,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,068,561,000 after buying an additional 2,054,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,639,005,000 after buying an additional 2,163,796 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Fiserv by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,073,493 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,466,326,000 after buying an additional 981,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dodge & Cox grew its stake in Fiserv by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,458,048,000 after buying an additional 8,599,663 shares during the last quarter. 98.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fiserv alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FISV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fiserv from $124.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fiserv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.33.

Fiserv stock opened at $100.36 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.50. The company has a market cap of $66.26 billion, a PE ratio of 52.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.39 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,924,795. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.55, for a total value of $1,085,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,146,700. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.