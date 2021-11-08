Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $24.08.

FSR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on Fisker in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fisker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Fisker from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Fisker in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Fisker in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fisker by 288.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,167,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,020,000 after buying an additional 7,551,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Fisker by 3,548.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,188,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,479,000 after buying an additional 3,101,346 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Fisker during the first quarter worth $41,812,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fisker by 20.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,509,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294,437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fisker during the first quarter worth $28,517,000. 27.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE FSR traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.01. 15,272,645 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,403,438. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.95. Fisker has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $31.96. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.71 and a beta of 0.89.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Equities analysts expect that Fisker will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fisker Company Profile

Fisker, Inc engages in the provision of e-mobility solutions. It develops and manufactures eco-friendly electrically powered vehicles. Its products include solar t-shirt, sustainable solar bottle, solar hoodie, and fisker hat. The company was founded by Henrik Fisker and Geeta Gupta-Fisker in 2016 is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, CA.

