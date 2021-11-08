Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.03 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the highest is $0.10. Fiverr International posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full-year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.52. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.82 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have commented on FVRR. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.70.

FVRR stock traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $160.16. 30,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 812,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $183.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.45. Fiverr International has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $336.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.88 and a beta of 1.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Freemont Management S.A. raised its stake in Fiverr International by 152.7% in the third quarter. Freemont Management S.A. now owns 31,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 19,087 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Fiverr International by 26.9% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,424,000 after purchasing an additional 14,435 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Fiverr International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Fiverr International by 531.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XR Securities LLC raised its stake in Fiverr International by 37.5% in the third quarter. XR Securities LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. 47.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

