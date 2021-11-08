Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Fluor updated its FY21 guidance to $0.85-1.00 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $0.850-$1.000 EPS.
NYSE:FLR opened at $23.09 on Monday. Fluor has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 2.90.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fluor stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,701,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.20% of Fluor worth $30,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Fluor Company Profile
Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.
Featured Story: What are gap-down stocks?
Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.