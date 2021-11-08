Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The construction company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fluor had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Fluor updated its FY21 guidance to $0.85-1.00 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to $0.850-$1.000 EPS.

NYSE:FLR opened at $23.09 on Monday. Fluor has a 52-week low of $12.42 and a 52-week high of $25.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 2.90.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fluor stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,701,145 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,355 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.20% of Fluor worth $30,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 81.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Fluor from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Bank of America started coverage on Fluor in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Fluor from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.83.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operations, maintenance and asset integrity, as well as project management services, on a global basis. It operates through the following segments: Energy & Chemicals, Mining & Industrial, Infrastructure & Power, Diversified Services and Government.

