Fmr LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Fmr LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 99.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,840 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Quidel in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Quidel by 58.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Quidel in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 50.0% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Quidel by 213.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QDEL opened at $121.10 on Monday. Quidel Co. has a 12-month low of $103.31 and a 12-month high of $288.70. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86 and a beta of -0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.50.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $4.59. Quidel had a return on equity of 73.85% and a net margin of 48.96%. The firm had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 7.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $873,925.57. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,357.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QDEL shares. Raymond James upped their target price on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quidel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

