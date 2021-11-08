Fmr LLC Purchases 142 Shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Fmr LLC boosted its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) by 218.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 766.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies in the second quarter valued at about $214,000. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 price objective for the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Piper Sandler Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piper Sandler Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of PIPR stock opened at $179.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.77 and a 200 day moving average of $135.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 1.43. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $83.70 and a twelve month high of $181.70.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.78. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 11.55%. The company had revenue of $445.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Piper Sandler Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

In other news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,047 shares of Piper Sandler Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $681,445.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total value of $448,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,372 shares of company stock worth $3,738,981. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Piper Sandler Companies Profile

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

