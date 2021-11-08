Fmr LLC Sells 758 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Fmr LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 662 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. 55I LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% during the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 25,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $4,811,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the second quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 122,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,520,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 104,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,017 shares during the period. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.0% during the second quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $61.31 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $62.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.45.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

