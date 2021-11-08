Fmr LLC Takes Position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

Fmr LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DCO. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ducommun by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 127.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,287 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,940 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ducommun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ducommun in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ducommun presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

In other news, VP Rose F. Rogers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total transaction of $126,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DCO opened at $53.64 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.55 million, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.14. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52 week low of $36.19 and a 52 week high of $65.40.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. Ducommun had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 10.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ducommun Incorporated will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

