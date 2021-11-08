Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) Given “Buy” Rating at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) in a report published on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forestar Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Forestar Group from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.40.

FOR stock opened at $21.40 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.38. Forestar Group has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $26.55. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Forestar Group (NYSE:FOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.20. Forestar Group had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Forestar Group will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 18,876 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,353 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,111 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Forestar Group by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,888 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 32.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forestar Group Company Profile

Forestar Group Inc is a residential lot development company, which engages in the acquisition of entitled real estate properties. It also develops finished residential lots for sale to homebuilders. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

