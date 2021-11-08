Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its holdings in shares of Forterra, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 51,400 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.25% of Forterra worth $3,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Forterra by 3.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Forterra by 276.9% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Forterra by 55.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forterra by 90.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Forterra by 1.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 151,607 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,674 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Forterra stock opened at $23.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.29. Forterra, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.07 and a 1-year high of $23.95.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.13). Forterra had a return on equity of 47.37% and a net margin of 6.40%.

Forterra Profile

Forterra, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of pipe and precast products. It operates through the flowing segments: Drainage Pipe & Products, Water Pipe & Products, and Corporate and Other. The Drainage Pipe & Products segment produces concrete drainage pipe and precast products in the United States and Eastern Canada.

