Fortuna Silver Mines (FVI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.13 per share for the quarter.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$148.09 million for the quarter.

Get Fortuna Silver Mines alerts:

Shares of TSE:FVI opened at C$6.31 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.50. Fortuna Silver Mines has a 1-year low of C$4.71 and a 1-year high of C$12.61. The stock has a market cap of C$1.84 billion and a PE ratio of 13.37.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FVI shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. National Bankshares raised their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Pi Financial raised Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Laurentian Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Fortuna Silver Mines to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$7.34.

About Fortuna Silver Mines

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

Recommended Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortuna Silver Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.