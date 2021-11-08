Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Shares Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 348,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 174,346 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $34,736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,627,984 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,357,483,000 after acquiring an additional 96,781 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,903,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $886,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,198 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,512,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $648,694,000 after buying an additional 27,064 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,910,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,278,000 after buying an additional 166,848 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,882,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,496,000 after buying an additional 7,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Fortune Brands Home & Security news, insider Cheri M. Phyfer sold 23,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total value of $2,398,772.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FBHS opened at $102.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.19 and a fifty-two week high of $114.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.21. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89 and a beta of 1.63.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.10. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 26.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.19%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $114.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.13.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

