Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.73 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 24.18% and a net margin of 12.95%. Fox Factory’s revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS.

FOXF traded up $6.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,829. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $152.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Fox Factory has a 12 month low of $78.20 and a 12 month high of $189.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.78.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total value of $47,819.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,417.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,875. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fox Factory stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,660 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of Fox Factory worth $18,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fox Factory from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

