Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.900-$1.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $315 million-$335 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $308.04 million.Fox Factory also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.350-$4.550 EPS.

Shares of FOXF traded up $6.51 on Friday, hitting $180.59. 311,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,829. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.50. Fox Factory has a one year low of $78.20 and a one year high of $189.58.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.73 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Fox Factory will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, insider Thomas L. Fletcher sold 301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $47,819.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,417.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total transaction of $770,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,875. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Fox Factory stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 9.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 121,660 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of Fox Factory worth $18,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

