Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) PT Set at C$135.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$135.00 price target on Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

FNV has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$191.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity upgraded Franco-Nevada to a buy rating and set a C$201.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$200.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Cfra cut Franco-Nevada from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$227.00 to C$209.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a buy rating and a C$156.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$198.46.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

Shares of TSE FNV opened at C$177.88 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 8.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$174.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$180.69. Franco-Nevada has a 1 year low of C$133.63 and a 1 year high of C$205.25.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.18. The business had revenue of C$426.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$451.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada will post 4.4899997 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.69%.

In other Franco-Nevada news, Senior Officer Adrian Wong sold 750 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$164.53, for a total value of C$123,396.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$87,858.49.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

See Also: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.