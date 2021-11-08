frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 67,964 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 418,026 shares.The stock last traded at $35.09 and had previously closed at $36.26.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FTDR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered frontdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James dropped their target price on frontdoor from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on frontdoor from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised frontdoor from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of frontdoor in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.71.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.87, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.15.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.23. frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 1,514.29% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $471.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in frontdoor by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,296,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,328,000 after buying an additional 59,478 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of frontdoor by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,959,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,243,000 after purchasing an additional 290,462 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 4.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 3,394,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,215,000 after buying an additional 142,644 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 1.6% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 3,251,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,990,000 after buying an additional 49,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of frontdoor by 13.3% in the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,153,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,266,000 after buying an additional 253,388 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Frontdoor, Inc engages in the provision of home service plans. Its home service plans cover the repair or replacement of major home’s systems and appliances. The firm’s service focuses on water heaters, garbage disposals, doorbells, smoke detectors, ceiling fans, central vacuums, refrigerators, dishwashers and trash compactors.

