Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Price Target Raised to $36.00

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

FYBR has been the subject of several other research reports. Cowen began coverage on Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.40.

Get Frontier Communications Parent alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR opened at $31.75 on Thursday. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12 month low of $23.24 and a 12 month high of $33.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.81.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc acquired 424,119 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.95 per share, for a total transaction of $11,430,007.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FYBR. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Finally, Hayden Royal LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various services to residential and business customers over its fiber-optic and copper networks in 25 states in the United States. It offers video, high-speed Internet, advanced voice, and Frontier Secure digital protection solutions.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Communications Parent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Communications Parent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.