FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a boost from FS Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

FS Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by 95.4% over the last three years. FS Bancorp has a payout ratio of 14.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FS Bancorp to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.4%.

Shares of FSBW opened at $36.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.45 million, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.23. FS Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.75 and a 52 week high of $36.85.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 28.88%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FS Bancorp will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other news, Director Mark Tueffers sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total value of $136,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 1,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $66,124.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,225,593.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,708 shares of company stock valued at $227,949. 11.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in FS Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,333 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 34.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $773,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of FS Bancorp by 12.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,199 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 2,766 shares in the last quarter. 31.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Home Lending segments. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment focuses on diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, automated teller machines (ATM), online banking platforms, mobile banking apps, and telephone banking.

