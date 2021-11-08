Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) Expected to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Fulcrum Therapeutics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($71.00) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.85) EPS.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.07. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 409.62% and a negative return on equity of 67.47%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.57.

NASDAQ:FULC opened at $20.01 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.13 and its 200-day moving average is $16.68. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $33.10. The company has a market cap of $806.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 178.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 36,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after buying an additional 23,445 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 49.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 6,188 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $542,000. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 143.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fulcrum Therapeutics by 17.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

About Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

