Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.200-$1.310 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.150. The company issued revenue guidance of $950 million-$975 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $922.08 million.Funko also updated its FY21 guidance to $1.20-$1.31 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Funko from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Funko from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Funko from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Funko currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.72.

FNKO traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,767,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 558,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $957.54 million, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.26. Funko has a 12-month low of $5.99 and a 12-month high of $27.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.21.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Funko had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Funko will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 62,500 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $1,198,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 4,602 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $89,186.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 432,560 shares of company stock valued at $8,759,372 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Funko stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 262.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,656 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.12% of Funko worth $1,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Funko

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

