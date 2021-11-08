Fuse Network Price Up 233.1% Over Last Week (FUSE)

Fuse Network (CURRENCY:FUSE) traded up 30.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 7th. One Fuse Network coin can now be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00000479 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Fuse Network has traded up 233.1% against the U.S. dollar. Fuse Network has a market cap of $17.22 million and $5.34 million worth of Fuse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001534 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001922 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.59 or 0.00080598 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.32 or 0.00081727 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.26 or 0.00096950 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $65,260.58 or 1.00019953 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,658.95 or 0.07140426 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00021210 BTC.

About Fuse Network

Fuse Network launched on September 3rd, 2019. Fuse Network’s total supply is 314,655,931 coins and its circulating supply is 55,045,523 coins. Fuse Network’s official Twitter account is @Fuse_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Fuse Network is tailor-made for local communities and used to power day-to-day mobile payments for any person with a phone.It’s designed to be a very low-cost alternative to traditional cash or cashless payments. It lowers the barriers of entry for entrepreneurs to launch wallets, payments services, loyalty programs, and any other systems that were previously powered by paper. Moving money on Fuse costs a fixed fee of up to US Dollar 1 cent (max $0.01) per transaction. The network is designed to have an easy to use and understandable model that is ready for mainstream adoption and far more effective than existing alternatives. “

Buying and Selling Fuse Network

