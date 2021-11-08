FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Issued By Piper Sandler

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst J. Catanzaro now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.72) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.68). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Biomea Fusion’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.62) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($4.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.73) EPS.

Get Biomea Fusion alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Biomea Fusion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of BMEA opened at $10.97 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.26. Biomea Fusion has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $22.22.

Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.03).

In related news, COO Rainer M. Erdtmann acquired 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.20 per share, for a total transaction of $316,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,978.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder A2a Pharmaceuticals, Inc. acquired 34,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $379,851.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 72,658 shares of company stock valued at $847,712.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Biomea Fusion in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Institutional investors own 58.64% of the company’s stock.

Biomea Fusion Company Profile

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

Recommended Story: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Biomea Fusion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biomea Fusion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.