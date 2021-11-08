FY2021 Earnings Forecast for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) Issued By Piper Sandler

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $10.41 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.10. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for American Financial Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.80 EPS.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

AFG has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.00.

NYSE AFG opened at $142.95 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.30. American Financial Group has a 1 year low of $77.05 and a 1 year high of $145.88.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.85. American Financial Group had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 14.33%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.29%.

In other news, Director James E. Evans sold 3,660 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.18, for a total transaction of $483,778.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,288 shares in the company, valued at $12,198,627.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Berding sold 7,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.74, for a total transaction of $943,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,746,930.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,660 shares of company stock worth $3,482,709 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in American Financial Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 201,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,111,000 after purchasing an additional 18,032 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Financial Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 38,398 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $131,014,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $1,852,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in American Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $4,635,000. 65.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.