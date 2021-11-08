FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Insulet Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PODD)

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Insulet in a research report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Insulet’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). Insulet had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The company had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Insulet’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also commented on PODD. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Insulet from $276.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.27.

NASDAQ:PODD opened at $308.00 on Monday. Insulet has a one year low of $218.28 and a one year high of $323.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.87. The firm has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -669.57 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $296.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.12.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total value of $4,243,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bret Christensen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.13, for a total transaction of $882,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,437.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ocean Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the period. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Insulet by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 36,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $10,440,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares during the period.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

