FY2021 Earnings Forecast for National Retail Properties, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NYSE:NNN)

National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for National Retail Properties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.93 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.92.

NNN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $46.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 13.34, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 31.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $45.60 and a 200 day moving average of $46.81. National Retail Properties has a 52 week low of $33.16 and a 52 week high of $50.33.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,287,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,493,000 after buying an additional 453,631 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 0.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,930,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $793,712,000 after buying an additional 63,026 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 27.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,400,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,416,000 after buying an additional 1,377,056 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,095,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,565,000 after buying an additional 55,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in National Retail Properties by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,103,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,588,000 after buying an additional 58,045 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

