FY2021 EPS Estimates for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Cut by Analyst

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Humana in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $20.51 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $21.60.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on HUM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $479.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $513.00 to $559.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $504.10.

Shares of HUM stock opened at $453.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $421.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $432.68. Humana has a fifty-two week low of $370.22 and a fifty-two week high of $475.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $58.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.94.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Humana’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.08 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Humana in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Humana by 346.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Humana in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Humana in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $1,924,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Humana’s payout ratio is 13.52%.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

