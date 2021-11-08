FY2021 EPS Estimates for Lazydays Holdings, Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:LAZY)

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZY) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lazydays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Swartz now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.56 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.21.

Get Lazydays alerts:

Lazydays (NASDAQ:LAZY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. Lazydays had a return on equity of 48.32% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $322.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.80 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lazydays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Lazydays from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of LAZY stock opened at $21.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.60. Lazydays has a 12-month low of $12.67 and a 12-month high of $25.74. The firm has a market cap of $240.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.82.

In other Lazydays news, VP Ronald Fleming sold 21,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $467,109.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William P. Murnane sold 33,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total value of $840,336.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 320,435 shares of company stock valued at $7,186,508. 24.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LAZY. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Lazydays during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,746,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lazydays by 1,496.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 398,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,757,000 after buying an additional 373,117 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,326,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lazydays in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,068,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Lazydays by 58,695.3% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 74,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 74,543 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Lazydays Company Profile

Lazydays Holdings, Inc retails recreational vehicles, motorcycles, jet skis and related accessories. The company operates recreation vehicle dealerships generating revenue by providing RV owners a full spectrum of products: RV sales, RV services, financing and insurance products, RV parts and accessories, RV rentals, third-party protection plans, and RV camping.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Lazydays Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazydays and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.