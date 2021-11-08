FY2021 EPS Estimates for Solid Biosciences Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) – Piper Sandler lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Solid Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.80). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Solid Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.12) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.23) EPS.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SLDB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Chardan Capital cut their price objective on Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.17.

NASDAQ SLDB opened at $2.36 on Monday. Solid Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $11.58. The company has a market cap of $260.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.34 and its 200 day moving average is $3.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $71,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

