FY2021 EPS Estimates for Stantec Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Stantec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James analyst F. Bastien now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.92 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.88. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on STN. TD Securities lifted their target price on Stantec from C$69.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Stantec from C$70.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. ATB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$71.00 target price on shares of Stantec in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Stantec from C$72.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.04.

STN stock opened at $55.02 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.06 and a beta of 0.92. Stantec has a 1 year low of $28.89 and a 1 year high of $58.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.55.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stantec by 0.7% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 50,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Stantec by 36.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Stantec by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,173,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stantec during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Stantec by 1.1% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 65,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.133 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. This is a boost from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 31.33%.

About Stantec

Stantec, Inc engages the provision of in general design and architectural solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings; Energy and Resources; Environment Services; Infrastructure; and Water. The Buildings segment offers pre-design, design, and construction administration services in planning, architecture, buildings engineering, and interior design services for vertical infrastructure.

