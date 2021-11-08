FY2021 EPS Estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Increased by Oppenheimer

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a report issued on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Lichtman now expects that the medical device company will earn $0.37 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $121.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.22.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $130.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $76.19 and a 52 week high of $142.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,613.52 and a beta of 0.23.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter worth $25,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 6.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,299 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 8.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 88.5% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,770 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after buying an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, SVP James Leal sold 1,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total transaction of $184,436.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian B. Hansen sold 32,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $3,829,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,047. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 138,854 shares of company stock valued at $17,132,517 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

