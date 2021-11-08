FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for The Cheesecake Factory in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.31 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.37. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Cheesecake Factory’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Get The Cheesecake Factory alerts:

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $754.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.45 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 1.40%. The business’s revenue was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CAKE. Barclays cut their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Stephens increased their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Cheesecake Factory presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAKE opened at $46.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 358.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.60. The Cheesecake Factory has a twelve month low of $30.97 and a twelve month high of $65.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.21.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 17.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,858 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in The Cheesecake Factory by 218.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,852 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in The Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. 82.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

See Also: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for The Cheesecake Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cheesecake Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.